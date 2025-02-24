Citibank Names Chairman

Share

Citibank Nigeria Limited (Citi) has appointed Mahmoud Isa-Dutse as appointed chairman, following the retirement of Shamsuddeen Usman.

A statement by the bank note that Isa-Dutse joined the board of the bank in August 2024 as an independent non-executive director and is committed to enhancing governance and strengthening Citi’s role in economic growth and financial inclusion.

He obtained a degree in economics from the Ahmadu Bello University, Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) in Business Administration from the Manchester Business School, University of Manchester, United Kingdom.

He is an alumnus of Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, USA, where he earned his MBA. Dr. Isa-Dutse is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

He has significant experience in the public sector and worked closely with government agencies, central banks and international financial institutions, contributing to financial system stability policies, banking regulations, and economic development programmes.

Also, Isa-Dutse is currently on the Board of the Islamic Development Bank, Jeddah where he represents Nigeria on the Executive Board.

He was the Permanent Secretary, the Federal Ministry of Finance, Nigeria from November 2015 to September 2020 and was the representative of the Ministry on several boards including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), Nigeria Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), and Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Isa-Dutse also served at various times as Alternate Governor on the boards of The World Bank Group, African Development Bank, ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development, and International Fund for Agricultural Development.

Share

Please follow and like us: