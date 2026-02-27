CITAD Condemns Arrests, Intimidation Of Critics, Social Media Commentators In Kano

Amid what it described as a troubling pattern of arrests and intimidation targeting critics and social media commentators in Kano State, the Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) has expressed deep concern over the worrying trend and development.

According to the Centre, recent reports indicated that the Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested individuals allegedly for expressing dissenting views and demanding accountability from the government.

In a statement, titled: “Kano must not descend into authoritarianism: End the arrest of critics now,” issued on Wednesday and signed by the Executive Director, Yunusa Zakari Ya’u, which was made available to New Telegraph, the Centre said “Freedom of Expression,” including the right to question public officials and demand accountability, is a cornerstone of democracy and is protected under Section 39 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

CITAD, however, said it is particularly disturbed by credible reports of the invitation and arrest of four individuals; Saifullahi Abubakar, Abba Ibrahim Hussain, Aminu Warkal, and Abdulmajid Dan Bilki Kwamanda reportedly in connection with their online/offline commentary that called for greater transparency in governance.