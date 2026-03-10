CITA Gets Triple ISO Crown Certifications

CITA Energies Limited, a prominent player in Nigeria’s aviation fueling sector, has officially secured a prestigious “triple crown” of international certifications.

The awards were presented on Friday, March 6, 2026, at a ceremony held at the NIGAV Centre, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. This milestone effectively aligns CITA’s operations across 15 airfields in Nigeria with the highest global benchmarks for quality, safety, and sustainability.

The certifications, audited and issued by BlueStar ManagementSystems and verifiable through the International Accreditation Forum (IAF), cover three critical domains such as ISO 9001:2015 which was awarded for quality management which ensured consistent right first time delivery of Jet A1 and high-level customer satisfaction;

ISO 14001:2015 for environmental management which commits the company to reducing carbon footprint and managing waste in sensitive airport ecosystems and ISO 45001:2018 for occupational health and safety which priotises the wellbeing of the workforce, aiming for zero workplace injuries in high-risk fueling environments.

Executive Director and COO of CITA Energies, Titilayo Olaore, described the achievement as a testament to “institutional discipline” rather than just a one-off event. She noted that the process involved months of rigorous internal reforms, audits, and “sleepless nights” for the company’s ISO champions.

Her words, “In an industry where credibility is everything, these standards matter… they signal to our regulators and partners that our commitment is institutional, not just aspirational.”

Olaore noted that beyond displaying certificates, organisations must internalise the standards and ensure that systems, accountability, and procedures are embedded into their operational culture.

The CEO of CITA and a pioneer in the Aviation Fuel Marketers Association of Nigeria (AFMAN), Dr Thomas Ogungbangbe, was also recognised for driving the culture of excellence that made the global recognition possible.