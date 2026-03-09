CIT: Financial Institutions’ Payments Rise By 135.5% To N1.34trn

Banks, insurance companies and other financial institutions in the country paid a total of N1.34 trillion as Company Income Tax (CIT) in the first nine months of last year, latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows. The amount is 135.54 per cent, or N773.83 billion, higher than the N570.91 billion that the financial institutions paid in the corresponding period of 2024.

New Telegraph’s analysis of CIT reports for Q1- Q3’25, indicates that CIT generated by the Federal Government from financial and insurance activities stood at N117.02 billion in Q1; N1.02 trillion in Q2 and N206.99 billion in Q3. Interestingly, according to the Q3’25 CIT report released by the NBS recently, financial and insurance activities recorded the second lowest growth rate among all the key sectors of the economy between July and September last year.

However, the report, which put total CIT for Q3’25 at N2.96 trillion, compared with N2.78 trillion in the preceding quarter, said that in terms of sectoral contributions, financial and insurance activities were among the top three activities with the highest contributions during the period. It stated: “On a quarteron-quarter basis, Arts, entertainment and recreation activities recorded the highest growth rate with 41.98 per cent; followed by Accommodation and food service activities; and Mining and quarrying with 37.11 per cent and 15.36 per cent, respectively.

“On the other hand, Activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goodsand services-producing activities of households for own use recorded the least with –83.88 per cent, followed by Financial and insurance activities (–79.72%) and construction (–66.52%). “In terms of sectoral contributions, the top three activities with the highest contributions in Q3’25 were Manufacturing with 22.43 per cent; Mining and quarrying with 20.24 per cent and Financial and Insurance activities with 17.11 per cent.

“Conversely, activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goodsand services-producing activities of households for own use recorded the least share with 0.003 per cent, followed by Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities with 0.04; and Activities of extraterritorial organisations and bodies with 0.07 per cent. “However, on a year-onyear basis, CIT collections in Q3’25 increased by 67.19 per cent from Q3’24.”

Further analysis of data obtained from the NBS shows that apart from 2020 and 2021 when the Covid-19 crisis led to a drop in CIT generated from financial and insurance activities, the amount of income tax paid by companies in the sector has maintained an upward trend since 2015. A breakdown of the data shows that financial and insurance activities generated N691.59 billion as CIT in 2024; N458.85 billion in 2023, N208.93 billion in 2022; N133.19 billion in 2021; N96.40 billion in 2020; N142.69 billion in 2019; N140.08 billion in 2018; N137.72 billion in 2017; N123.91 billion in 2016 and N110.93 billion in 2015.