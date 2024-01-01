CIT: FG’s earnings from financial institutions up 138.1% to N388.25bn

The Federal Government generated a total of N388.25 billion as Company Income Tax (CIT) from financial and insurance activities in the first nine months of 2023, National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) data has shown.

The amount is N225.20 billion or 138.12 per cent higher than the N163.05 billion it generated from financial and insurance activities in the corresponding period of 2022.

CIT is a tax imposed on profit of a company from all sources. While resident companies are liable to CIT on their worldwide income, non-residents are subject to CIT on their Nigeria-source income.

The CIT is fixed at the rate of 30per cent for large companies (companies with gross turnover greater than N100 million), assessed on a preceding year basis (that is, tax is charged on profits for the accounting year ending in the year preceding assessment).

New Telegraph’s analysis of the CIT report for Q3’23 recently released by the NBS indicates that the Federal Government generated N69.01 billion, N250.77 billion and N68.47 billion as CIT from financial and insurance activities in Q1, Q2 and Q3’ 2023 respectively.

Further analysis of data obtained from the NBS shows that apart from 2020 and 2021 when the Covid-19 crisis led to a drop in CIT generated from financial and insurance activities, the amount of income tax paid by companies in the sector has been rising since 2015.

A breakdown of the data shows that financial and insurance activities generated N208.93 billion as CIT in 2022; N133.19 billion in 2021; N96.40 billion in 2020; N142.69 billion in 2019; N140.08 billion in 2018; N137.72 billion in 2017; N123.91 billion in 2016 and N110.93 billion in 2015.

This means that financial and insurance activities generated the total sum of N1.09 trillion as CIT between 2015 and 2022.

Analysts note that despite the country’s sluggish economic growth and regulatory headwinds, Nigerian financial institutions, especially its banks, have generally posted impressive results in recent years.

For instance, the top ten commercial banks listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), which posted a 7.11 per cent year-on-year increase in their combined Profit After Tax (PAT) to N1.06 trillion in 2022 from N989.6 billion in 2021, paid the total amount of N260.3 billion as CIT in 2022, representing a 28 per cent increase over the N203.06 billion they paid in 2021, according to the lenders’ audited financial statements for 2022.

Still, the N388.25 billion generated as CIT from financial and insurance activities in Q3’2023 amounts to 22.2 per cent of the N1.75 trillion that was generated as total CIT by the Federal Government in the period, according to the NBS.

According to the statistics bureau, other sectors such as Information and Communication (N170.57 billion), Manufacturing (N155.72 billion) and Mining and Quarrying (N77.31 billion), contributed more CIT compared with financial and insurance activities in the third quarter of last year.

Specifically, the NBS stated that: “On the aggregate, Company Income Tax (CIT) for Q3’23 was reported at N1.75 trillion, indicating a growth rate of 14.27 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis from N1.53 trillion in Q2’23. Local payments received were N651.63 billion, while Foreign CIT Payment contributed N1.10 trillion in Q3’23.

“On a quarter-on-quarter basis education recorded the highest growth rate with 59.60 per cent, followed by public administration and defence, compulsory social security with 57.04 per cent. On the other hand, activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goods- and services-producing activities of households for own use had the lowest growth rate with –74.34 per cent, followed by Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities with -73.25 per cent.

“In terms of sectoral contributions, the top three largest shares in Q3 2023 were information and communication with 26.18 per cent; manufacturing with 23.90 per cent; and mining and quarrying with 11.86 per cent. Nevertheless, the activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goods- and services-producing activities of households for own use recorded the least share with 0.00 per cent, followed by water supply, sewerage, waste management, and remediation activities with 0.04 per cent and activities of extraterritorial organisations and bodies with 0.10 per cent. However, on a year-on-year basis, CIT collections in Q3’23 increased by 115.90 per cent from Q3’22.”

Following his assumption of office on May 29 last year, Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, as part of efforts to address the country’s fiscal crisis, set up a tax committee to boost revenue generation and reduce borrowings.