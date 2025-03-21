CISLAC Trains Female Journalists On Inclusiveness In Tobacco Control

Share

The Civil Society for Legislation Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has developed the capacity of members of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) in Bauchi on tobacco taxation and gender mainstreaming to reduce threat to health and economy.

The one-day training was organised by CISLAC to 20 members of the association, drawn from broadcast and print media organisations in the state. Mr Mohammed Murtala, the Finance and Admin Officer in CISLAC, said that NAWOJ as a stakeholder, was engaged to promote tobacco taxation and control.

He said tobacco industry targets youths as consumers, describing it as gateway to other social vices among users.

He, therefore, urged NAWOJ to spread news about the ills of tobacco. CISLAC Senior Programme Officer, Solomon Adoga, said tobacco taxation would reduce its use among people.

He explained that the need for gender inclusiveness should reecho to ensure the implementation of tax on such goods.

Adoga noted that tobacco companies have started adopting modern technologies to produce various tobacco products which cause different health risks such as cancer, diabetes, chronic respiratory disorder.

He said: “Tobacco comes in various brands, including the conventional and rechargeable one with modern technologies.”

Earlier, Mrs Rasheeda Yusuf, the Chairperson of NAWOJ in Bauchi State, said the training would update participants’ knowledge on tobacco taxation for media content.

Yusuf expressed the readiness of the association to partner organisations in changing the health and wellbeing of Bauchi residents. She said: “we report and develop media content to highlight the risks of tobacco consumption.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

