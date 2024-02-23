CISLAC Tackles Tinubu Over Management Of Petrol Subsidy Savings

…Charges N’ Assembly to halt rising debt profile

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has demanded transparency and accountability from President Bola Tinubu over the management of the savings made by the government from the removal of fuel subsidy.

Tinubu had announced the removal of subsidy on petrol during his inaugural speech on May 29, 2023, promising that the policy would free up huge funds that would be channelled to critical areas of the economy.

However, nine months down the line, the administration is yet to declare how much it has saved so far and where the funds have been channelled to within the economy.

The Executive Director, CISLAC, Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani who addressed newsmen on behalf of his organisation and a coalition of other groups, said the Tinubu administration must demonstrate sincerity of purpose in fulfilling the government’s “promises of renewed hope” to the millions of Nigerians who no longer have belts to tighten.

Rafsanjani said that given the vital place petrol had occupied in the Nigerian economy over the decades, the minimum expectation of the citizens was that if it must be removed, the government must put the savings to good use and brief the citizens periodically on it.

Other groups that endorsed the agitation included the Tax Justice and Governance Platform (TJGP), ActionAid, Christian Aid, Centre for Democracy and Development, International Budget Partnership, the Nigeria Labour Congress and Oxfam.

The coalition which has tentacles across 18 states in the country, also charged the National Assembly to investigate the movement and spending of loans received by the Federal Government in the past and present administrations, including but not limited to the $3.4 billion loan obtained from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as reported in the 2020 annual audited report published by the Auditor-General of the Federation.

The National Assembly, they said, should revise all legal and institutional frameworks related to debt management, to boost transparency and accountability in the procurement of loans.

According to Rafsanjani, the escalating debt burden has profound implications for the well-being of Nigerian citizens, and failure to act quickly could result in an additional 23 million Nigerians living in poverty and 80 million working-age citizens without a full-time job by 2030.

He noted that these trends underscore the need for the National Assembly to urgently commit to sound reforms and balanced resource allocation, thereby paving the way for significant investment in critical sectors that directly impact the lives of vulnerable Nigerians.

“Nigeria is in a dire revenue situation as it appears to be short of ideas on the approach to fiscal management. The trajectory of revenue from the federal government shows a continuous decline in the past 5 years with a 45% revenue shortfall in 2018, a 45% shortfall in 2019, 31% in 2020 and 45%, 41% and 50% in 2021, 2022 and 2023, respectively.

“These revenue shortfalls have created budget deficits that have precipitated our debt crisis and have grown our external debt by 1,333% from the level it was after the Paris Debt buy-back deal in 2005/06. As of June 2023, Nigeria’s total debt portfolio stood at N87.9 trillion ($ 114.3 billion) and will climb to N107.38 trillion in 2024, following recent approvals by the National Assembly.

“Worrisomely, 37% of Nigeria’s total external debt figure is owed to private creditors whose loans attract between 6-9% and shorter repayment periods in comparison to loans from multilateral and bilateral sources with interest rates of between 1-3% and the longer repayment period of 10-30years.

“The result is that debt servicing will cost 98% of our budget, and the government will spend six times more on servicing debts than on building new schools and hospitals in 2024. This unsustainable level of public debt highlights the need for a reassessment of government spending and revenue generation,” he said.

The coalition argued that the National Assembly, as stewards of the nation’s economic well-being, should acknowledge the critical importance of exercising their mandate towards steering the nation back on the path of economic stability and prosperity if the nation must over its current multifaceted challenges.