Cislac Initiates Mechanisms For Conflict Prevention In Communities

The Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Mr. Auwal Ibrahim Musa, said the organisation has initiated Early Warning Early Response mechanisms (EWER), which at community levels aim at a proactive measure to conflict prevention across the six geo-political zones of the country.

Musa, who spoke in Ikeja, Lagos, during a one- day training for journalists on early warning early response (EWER) reportage, supported by Open Society Foundation (OSF), said that the system will enhance the protection of civilians in Nigeria, adding that for it to become a successful model, some observers and journalists were vital and will be part of the growing network in the EWER project.

CISLAC has also trained observers to monitor indicators of conflict in different communities and to quickly flag them. Journalists are also expected to investigate these red flags and come out with interpretative reports, highlighting dangers and consequences, aimed at compelling the necessary authorities to take action.

Musa said: “EWER systems are built to allow for trained community observers to carefully observe their environment and report indicators of conflict to community response networks who in turn are expected to apply professionalism in processing information provided and respond accordingly with an aim to de-escalate potential crises.

Therefore, the information provided to the public must remain objective and devoid of sensations that are potential triggers to conflict or violence.”