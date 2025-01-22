CIS: SEC Highlights Scheme’s Surge To Over N3trn In 2024

Share

The Securities and Ex – change Commission (SEC) has revealed a milestone in Nigeria’s financial landscape, announcing that the value of Collective Investment Schemes (CIS) surpassed N3 trillion in 2024.

This was disclosed by SEC Director-General, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, during a media briefing in Abuja, where he extolled the transformative potential of CIS in diversifying investment risks and catalyzing economic growth.

“Collective Investment Schemes allow investors to acquire a diversified portfolio of shares through a singular route,” Agama explained.

He added: “This eliminates the need for direct investment in individual companies, thereby mitigating risks and smoothing out market volatility.

It is an ideal mechanism for Nigerians seeking simplified and professionally managed entry into the capital market.”

Agama also highlighted the capital market’s pivotal role in Nigeria’s economic development, citing its support during the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recapitalisation mandate for banks in 2024.

Despite initial skepticism about the market’s capacity to mobilize the required funds, the capital market raised over N2.2 trillion, underscoring its strategic importance.

“The capital market was instrumental in meeting the funding needs of banks during their recapitalization. Beyond banks, other institutions also leveraged the market to secure long-term capital,” Agama stated.

Share

Please follow and like us: