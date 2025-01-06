CIS: NGX Outshines Expectations, Paves Way For Bullish 2025

Share

In a testament to resilience and innovation, the Nigerian capital market emerged as a standout performer in 2024, delivering exceptional returns and cementing its role as a critical engine of economic growth.

Addressing stakeholders at the market’s end-of-year ceremony, Oluropo Dada, the 13th President and Chairman of the Council of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), extolled the market’s accomplishments despite significant macroeconomic headwinds.

Accompanied by Fiona Ahimie, the Institute’s First Vice President, Dada highlighted the market’s ability to thrive in challenging conditions. “The market has not only met but exceeded expectations in terms of resilience, reliability, and profitability,” Dada declared.

“Year-to-date returns on stock market investments surpassed 36 per cent, a remarkable feat that outpaced inflation and positioned the stock market as perhaps the sole investment avenue yielding positive returns in Nigeria for 2024.”

Dada further attributed the surge in market capitalisation to an influx of new listings and a robust primary market, where banks successfully raised close to N2 trillion—an indicator of the sector’s strong liquidity and financial ro – bustness.

Looking ahead to 2025, Dada expressed confidence in the market’s bullish potential, citing the Federal Government’s inflation target of 15 per cent as a favorable backdrop.

“The capital market, particularly the stock market, remains the premier destination for investments. Dominance by local investors ensures price stability, and I anticipate a buoyant market in the coming year,” he projected.

Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, Abimbola Babalola, Head of Trading and Products at NGX, lauded the market’s broadbased advancements across equities, fixed income, and ExchangeTraded Funds (ETFs).

He credited the year’s successes to the synergistic efforts of regulators, government bodies, and market operators. “The collaborative spirit among stakeholders has driven notable improvements.

We look forward to unlocking even greater opportunities in 2025,” Babalola stated. Ify Ejezie, the 2nd Vice Chairman, Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON) closed trading for 2024 on behalf of ASHON and highlighted the pivotal role of the Association in the market development.

The last trading day of every year is always celebrated on NGX as it is a period of reflection by securities dealers and a prelude to the annual market review by the Exchange and market operators.

