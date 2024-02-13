CIS launches book, documentary to conclude anniversary

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has launched its book, “History of the Nigerian Capital Market” and a documentary on the market. The event, which effectively concluded the Institute’s 30th Anniversary celebration, attracted market regulators, members of the Institute’s Governing Council, seasoned operators in the financial market and topnotch academics. In his welcome address, the Institute’s President, Mr Oluwole Adeosun, explained that the book was produced to address issues of paucity of comprehensive historical materials and conflicting narratives about the Nigerian capital market at different levels in the public space.

“The book has been written to serve two purposes. First, as already been mentioned to provide an authentic account of the evolution of the capital market, from its humble beginnings to the massive wealth creator platform that it is today. The second, and very important purpose is to serve as an academic text for students of Economics, Finance and very specially, the emerging programme of Securities and Investment / Capital Market Studies that is now gaining ground in the country,” said Adeosun.

He noted that the book was not meant for only professionals in the capital market and those in finance and business related field, including students, but non-stockbrokers and investors as well for their basic understanding of the history of the capital market in Nigeria and some of the commonly used market terminologies. According to him, the book provides insight into the Central Bank of Nigeria’s immense role in nurturing the market, along with the impact of the 1972 indigenisation exercise that birthed a vibrant equities market and the transformations within the Nigeria Exchange Group(NGX), which in 63 years, has taken on three different names and the emergence of multiple exchanges. The chief launcher and Chairman, NGX Group Plc, Dr Umaru Kwairanga, lauded CIS for the initiative and stated that beyond the book publication, both NGX and CIS would continue to partner for the overall development of the market.