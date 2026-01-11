CIS, ASHON Hail FG As Capital Market Hits N100trn

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) and the Association of Securities Dealing Houses (ASHON) have praised Federal Government reforms supporting Nigeria’s expanding capital market. The commendation followed Nigerian Exchange Ltd.’s attainment of N100 trillion market capitalisation.

In a joint statement on Friday, the bodies described the milestone as affirming the market’s resilience, depth and growing sophistication. The statement was signed by ASHON Chairman, Mr Samuel Adenagbe, and CIS President and Council Chairman, Mr Oluropo Dada.

They said the achievement reflected renewed investor confidence, improved efficiency and the market’s capacity to mobilise Paul Ogbuokiri Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, Mr Taiwo Oyedele, has dismissed concerns raised by professional services firm KPMG over Nigeria’s newly enacted tax laws, insisting that most of the issues flagged as errors, gaps and loopholes stem from misinterpretation and invalid conclusions.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) at the weekend, Oyedele said while some of KPMG’s observations were useful—particularly on implementation risks and clerical or crossreferencing matters—the bulk of the firm’s review failed to grasp the policy intent and broader reform objectives.

"We acknowledge that a few points raised by KPMG are useful," he said. "However, the majority of the publication reflected a misunderstanding of the policy intent, a mischaracterisation of the provisions, and invalid conclusions drawn from the laws."

The bodies congratulated the Board, management and staff of Nigerian Exchange Group and Nigerian Exchange Ltd. on the historic feat. They commended NGX leadership and the professionalism of its management, led by Dr Umaru Kwairanga, Mr Temi Popoola, Mr Jude Chiemeka and Mr Femi Sobanjo.

The statement read in part that dealing member firms and stockbrokers were critical to sustaining liquidity, transparency and investor protection. It noted that their commitment strengthened market integrity and broadened participation.

The organisations also praised the Securities and Exchange Commission for sound regulation, policy stability and reforms supporting market development. “Crossing the N100 trillion thresholds underscores the vital role of the capital market in financing growth, creating wealth and supporting national development objectives,” the statement read in part.

CIS and ASHON reaffirmed commitments to ethical governance, innovation and strong investor protection frameworks. They pledged continued collaboration with regulators and stakeholders to deepen the market, broaden products and sustain inclusive, sustainable economic growth.