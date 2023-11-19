Circulated Humanitarian Child Support Schemes Is Fake, Edu Warns Nigerians

Dr Edu emphasized that the scheme and its accompanying link are fraudulent and did not originate from the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

She clarified that all social intervention schemes initiated by the Ministry are meticulously documented, made available in the public domain, and officially communicated to the Nigerian public through proper channels.

She further, she, however, urged Nigerians to disregard the link to prevent falling victim to the scam and losing their hard-earned money, adding that security agents have been mobilized to identify and apprehend those responsible for this fraudulent scheme.

He emphasized the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring the welfare of citizens and warned against engaging with unauthorized schemes.

According to the statement, the “Child Support Scheme” in circulation is entirely fabricated and holds no affiliation with any of the Ministry’s legitimate initiatives.

The public is hereby alerted to exercise caution, as the Minister pointed out that unscrupulous individuals with malicious intent are behind the misleading advertisement and the associated link.

‘’As of November 19, 2023, security agencies are actively pursuing the perpetrators, and the public is advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to the fake child support scheme’’.