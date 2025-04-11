Circular Road: Oyo Govt Pays N250m Compensation

Share

Property owners affected by the construction of the Senator Rashidi Ladoja Circular Road have lauded the Oyo State Government as it commenced the payment of the first tranche of compensation to landowners in the Ajota to Alaago axis of the project.

According to a release signed by Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Special Adviser (Media) to Oyo State Governor, the Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Williams Akin-Funmilayo, declared on Friday that the State government had begun the payment of over N264 million to the first set of people affected by the project, noting that others would also be called upon soon, as the payments are being made in tranches.

The Commissioner, who said this while addressing some of the beneficiaries at the Ministry of Lands, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, said Governor Seyi Makinde had planned to compensate those affected by the Ibadan Circular Road Project well before the affected property owners embarked on a protest.

He also assured that the government had worked on compensations for property owners affected by the ongoing construction of weighbridges on the Iseyin-Fapote-Ogbomoso Road and the intersection on the Ibadan-Ife-Ajia-Airport Road, with a spur to Amuloko.

He said: “Today, we are paying about N264 million to the first set of people who were affected, and I want to assure you that others too will soon be called upon. We are doing this in tranches.

“You will sign a document and fill in your details. I also want to assure you that by Monday, you will be receiving alerts on your phones.

“The government of Seyi Makinde wants to bring to fruition the Ibadan Circular Road project for the development of Oyo State.

“The first phase of the project will soon be completed. This project, upon completion, will be the first motorway in Nigeria because of its configuration, and it will bring massive expansion to the economy of Oyo State.

“The project idea was conceived more than 20 years ago, but it had dragged on for a long time. However, when this government came into power, the Governor embarked on the project, and as a result, we needed to demolish some surrounding structures to make way for the road. The governor felt that those who had already built on the land should be compensated, and we had put the process of compensating them in the pipeline since that time.”

Similarly, the Executive Assistant on Security to Governor Makinde, Sunday Odukoya (rtd), who is also the chairman of the monitoring committee on compensation for affected landowners in the Ajota to Alaago axis of Ibadan Circular Road, commended the governor for paying compensation to the affected property owners after his committee had carried out a thorough verification exercise. He also appreciated the property owners for their patience and cooperation during the verification exercise.

He said: “The Governor deserves a lot of thanks and praise for promising that compensation would be given to the affected people, and it is happening today. He addressed them when they protested and came to the Secretariat. He asked them to exercise patience for a little while and assured them they would be compensated, which has now become a reality.

“I also have to thank the property owners for their cooperation during the verification exercise. They have really done well. As the commissioner said, this payment is being made in segments because there are many people.”

In their separate responses, some of the beneficiaries hailed Governor Makinde for keeping his word that compensation would be paid to the affected property owners.

One of them, Ayoade Joel, noted that he had been distressed over the loss of his property to the project, but Governor Makinde had made him happy.

He said: “Before now, I was totally distressed, but today, the government of Seyi Makinde is making me happy. This is because he promised us, and he has fulfilled his promise. I pray that God will continue to be with him.

“I want to charge others who are affected to remain calm, because I am sure those who are yet to be compensated will soon be reached out to. Very soon, it will be their turn.”

