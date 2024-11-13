Circular Road: Makinde Constitutes C’ttee On Compensation Payment

Share

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has constituted a monitoring team to oversee the payment of compensation to land owners affected by the acquisition of lands on the first segment of the Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Circular Road.

According to Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Special Adviser (Media) to Oyo State Governor, a letter signed on behalf of the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Olanike Adeyemo, made available to New Telegraph yesterday, indicated that the monitoring team is to be headed by the Executive Assistant on Security to the Governor, CP Sunday Odukoya (rtd).

Other members of the committee are: Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, Commissioner for Culture & Tourism- Member Mrs Bosede Sodiq, SSA Broadcast Media- Member Mr A.O. Kolapo, Director of Admin and Supplies, Governor’s Office- Member Mr S.O.A. Olatunde, Deputy Director of Admin and Supplies, Governor’s OfficeSecretary Representatives of the Bureau of Public Procurement and Project Monitoring Agency.

