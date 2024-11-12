Circular Road: Makinde Constitutes Committee On Compensation Payment To Land Owners

Share

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has constituted a monitoring team to oversee the payment of compensation to land owners affected by the acquisition of lands on the first segment of the Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Circular Road.

According to Sulaimon Olanrewaju,

Special Adviser (Media) to the Governor, a letter signed on behalf of the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Olanike Adeyemo, made available to New Telegraph on Tuesday, indicated that the monitoring team is to be headed by the Executive Assistant on Security to the Governor, CP Sunday Odukoya (rtd).

Other members of the committee are:

Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, Commissioner for Culture & Tourism- Member

Mrs Bosede Sodiq, SSA Broadcast Media- Member, Mr A.O. Kolapo, Director of Admin and Supplies, Governor’s Office- Member

Mr S.O.A. Olatunde, Deputy Director of Admin and Supplies, Governor’s Office- Secretary Representatives of the Bureau of Public Procurement and Project Monitoring Agency.

According to the letter, the monitoring team’s terms of reference include the verification of the list of would-be beneficiaries submitted by the Ministry of Lands, Housing & Urban Development and ensuring that the payments of the compensation are made to the right people.

