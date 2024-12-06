CIR Closes Out OCRP With Over 500 Investigative Stories Across Nigeria

Share

The ICIR is an independent

non-profit organisation, dedicated to promoting transparency and

accountability in Nigeria through

investigative journalism.

The Open Contracting Project

trained more than 300 journalists

from newsrooms across the country, leading to the publication of

over 500 investigative reports,

many of which made impacts

and earned prestigious awards.

Through incisive investigations, The ICIR has exposed irregularities in contract awards,

procurement fraud, and mismanagement of public funds. These

stories have prompted reforms,

including heightened public scrutiny of government expenditures

and improved adherence to procurement laws.

This pursuit of accountability

has also helped influence policies

and strengthened advocacy for

transparency.

