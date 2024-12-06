CIR Closes Out OCRP With Over 500 Investigative Stories Across Nigeria

The ICIR is an independent
non-profit organisation, dedicated to promoting transparency and
accountability in Nigeria through
investigative journalism.
The Open Contracting Project
trained more than 300 journalists
from newsrooms across the country, leading to the publication of
over 500 investigative reports,
many of which made impacts
and earned prestigious awards.
Through incisive investigations, The ICIR has exposed irregularities in contract awards,
procurement fraud, and mismanagement of public funds. These
stories have prompted reforms,
including heightened public scrutiny of government expenditures
and improved adherence to procurement laws.
This pursuit of accountability
has also helped influence policies
and strengthened advocacy for
transparency.