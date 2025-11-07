CIPRMP Honours NTDA DG With Doctorate In Strategic Leadership

The Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Mr. Olayiwola Awakan has been conferred with an Honourary Professional Fellowship Doctorate in Strategic Leadership and Public Resources Management in West Africa by the Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics (CIPRMP), Ghana.

The award presentation was held at the NTDA Headquarters, Abuja, during a visit by Dr. Yinka Olateju, Country Director of the Institute and Alhaji Abdulazeez Salami who is the executive director of research and training. Speaking on behalf of the Institute’s President, Governing Council, and Advisory Board, Olateju noted that the honour recognises Awakan’s exceptional leadership, integrity, and commitment to ethical governance, excellence, and youth empowerment across Africa.

He described the NTDA boss as; “a multifaceted media professional, award-winning journalist, thespian, and cultural ambassador whose dedication to preserving Nigeria’s indigenous identity continues to inspire others.”