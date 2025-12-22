CIPPON President Raises Dust Over Alleged Illegal Inauguration Of New Leadership

The President and Chairman in Council of the Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria (CIPPON), Comrade Babajide Salako, has condemned what he described as ‘the unlawful and illegal inauguration’ of a purported new governing council of the institute, by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris.

While calling on the minister to as a matter of urgency reverse his decision, Salako, said he was convinced that the Minister was wrongly briefed and facts were misrepresented to him by usurpers.

Addressing a press conference weekend at the CIPPON Secretariat in Lagos, Salako warned that the action, allegedly carried out by the Minister could undermine the rule of law.

Salako said the institute’s leadership was taken aback by media reports of the minister inaugurating a new CIPPON council through his Permanent Secretary, Chinasa Ogbodo. He insisted that a legitimately elected CIPPON council is currently in place and led by him.

Salako wondered why the minister would inaugurate a new CIPPON council to be led Mr. Koko Clement, as president, when the same Clemet has a pending court case instituted by him, before the Federal High Court, Kano Division, challenging the leadership of the institute.

“The suit, marked FHC/KN/ CS/195/2025, was instituted by Clement himself and includes the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, the Honourable Minister, the Federal Government Printer and the current CIPPON leadership as defendants.

“The judgment in the matter has been reserved by Justice S.A. Amobeda following the last court hearing on December 11, 2025.” Questioning the rationale behind swearing in of Clement, Salako asked why he could not wait for the court’s decision before laying claim to the office.

Besides he said, “The CIPPON Act 24 of 2007 does not empower the minister or the permanent secretary to inaugurate the council.” adding that the action was subjudice and in clear violation of the law establishing the institute.”

Salako stated that by Section 6(1) of the Act, the president and vice presidents of the institute must be elected by members of the council, subject to the provisions of the Act, referencing a previous judgment of the Federal High Court, Calabar, delivered on May 9, 2024, which he said nullified a “kangaroo election” that allegedly produced Niyi Adesoye as president and Koko T. Clement as vice president. While advising the minister to reverse himself, Salako noted that the “purported inauguration was not only unlawful and illegal under the relevant law, but also a flagrant disregard to the rule of law.”