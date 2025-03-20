CIPMN Begins Enforcement Of Mandatory Certification April

Share

The Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria (CIPMN) has promised to activate its enforcement mechanism on mandatory certification for all project managers operating within the country effective April 1.

Registrar-General of CIPMN, Mr Henry Ifeanyi Mbadiwe disclosed this after a working visit by the institute’s newly inaugurated governing council to the Minister of State for Industry, Sen. John Enoh in Abuja.

He said the move is to ensure that both local and foreign professionals adhere to established standards in project management.

“The law is very clear. You cannot lead any type of project within the country if you are not licensed by the Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria.

“Therefore, foreign nationals wishing to practice project management in Nigeria must obtain the necessary certification from CIPMN,” he said

According to the Registrar General, non-compliance constitutes a breach of the law, and the institute is prepared to take necessary actions to enforce the regulations.

“The enforcement strategy will include continued sensitisation efforts targeting local businesses, companies, and various ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

“This sensitisation has been ongoing for over two years and will now extend to more localised levels to ensure widespread compliance. The enforcement committee, assembled and prepared, will assess the level of compliance nationwide over the next six months,” he added.

Earlier, the Chairman/President of the CIPNM governing council, Chief Olabode Afolayan said, the institute decided to adopt both a stick and carrot approach to ensure full compliance.

He however, assure Nigerian that, the latest effort put in place by the institute will have a positive turnaround on the country’s fortune especially in its gross domestic product.

