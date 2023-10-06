CIPM Partners A’Ibom University On Professionalism

The Vice-Chancellor of Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU), Prof. Nse Essien has assured that the Institution will partner with the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), State Branch to ensure more professionalism among staff.

Prof. Nse Essien indicated this when he received Executive members of the Body during a courtesy visit yesterday in the Main Campus, Ikot Akpaden, Mkpat Enin Local Government Area.

Prof. Essien emphasised the importance of recruiting especially senior staff members of the University into CIPM and promised to assist with the process.

“I will give support to ensure that we establish a branch of CIPM in the University. I will assist you in recruiting more members, especially senior management staff. It is important to do this.

“Our staff are doing well but will do much better if they belong to the Body. I am happy you have started coming out. Let us feel your presence and what you are doing, visit more places”, he added.

The Chairman of CIPM, Akwa Ibom State Branch, Dr Rosalyn Essien, said that CIPM was the apex regulatory body for the practice of Human Resource Management in Nigeria.

According to her, the Body which was established in 1968 and chartered by Act No. 58 of 1992 has helped to transform, develop and sustain professional excellence in the Human Resource profession, through partnerships with public and private establishments, and gained global recognition in the process.

She highlighted, “We found it necessary to bring CIPM closer to you, to further leverage on the available window of opportunities to connect with professional stakeholders in the HR space in order to develop competency model and framework, to ensure focused development of your employees to be effective in their job roles”.

She noted that the recent approval by the Federal Executive Council for the professionalisation of the Federal Civil Service, with its key initiative as “Professionalisation of Human Resource (HR) Management in the Service”, was aimed at improving the performance and productivity of the Public Service for sustainable national development.

She, therefore, requested approval for partnership in training AKSU staff, recruiting more members into CIPM, sponsorship of staff to attend CIPM conferences and inviting the Vice-Chancellor to register for and attend the forthcoming “55th International Conference and Exhibition.” She thanked the Vice-Chancellor for the audience and prayed for God’s wisdom and resources to enable him to move the University to greater heights.

Ex-Officio member, former Branch Chairman, Mr. Francis B. Etim in his remarks, congratulated the Vice-Chancellor on the achievements recorded during his tenure and thanked him for providing a conducive work and learning environment for staff and students respectively.

He observed that the University will gain from the partnership in the area of exposing staff to more training.

He added that for Human Resource professionals to practice in that context, they must belong to CIPM as recognised by the law and currently implemented in the Federal Civil Service and digitalisation of Akwa Ibom State Civil Service.

In a vote of thanks, the Director/Secretary of the School of Postgraduate Studies, Mrs. Immaculata C. Effiong, also a member of CIPM, thanked the Vice-Chancellor and guests for the time.

She mentioned the Registrar, Dr. Ebi G. Eno-Ibanga, and Director, Vice-Chancellor’s Office, Mr. Aniediabasi Udofia as the only AKSU staff who were members of CIPM.

She noted that AKSU was originally expected to be a coordinating centre for Eket, Ikot Abasi and Oron and added that AKSU Condition of Service required senior staff members to belong to CIPM, Association of Nigerian University Professional Administrators (ANUPA) and Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM).

She promised to work on recruiting more members into CIPM as directed by the Vice-Chancellor.

Highpoint of the event was the presentation of souvenirs to the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar by the Chairman of CIPM, Akwa Ibom State Branch.

In attendance were the deputy Registrar and Head, Legal Unit, Barr. Ime Udofa (representative of the Registrar); Deputy Bursar, Mr. Timothy Ekanem (representative of the Bursar); Principal Assistant Registrar and Head of Administration, Vice-Chancellor’s Office, Mr Akaninyene Ibanga; Senior Assistant Registrar and Head of General Administration, Mr Kufre Idiok; Senior Assistant Registrar and Head, Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Protocol, Mr Gabriel Otu; Senior Assistant Registrar, Directorate of General Administration, Mrs Kelly Ibok and other administrative staff.