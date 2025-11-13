CIPM Honours Akinnukawe With Fellowship Award

The Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) has conferred the prestigious Fellowship Award on Esther Akinnukawe, the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of MTN Nigeria, in recognition of her outstanding contributions to human resource management over the past 30 years.

Akinnukawe was among 73 distinguished professionals honoured at the CIPM Gala Night and Awards Ceremony held in Abuja recently.

The event concluded the Institute’s 57th International Conference and Exhibition and had in attendance the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack, who represented President Bola Tinubu. Expressing her delight at the recognition, Akinnukawe said the honour was a culmination of years of dedication and impact in human resource practice across multiple sectors.

“It’s fulfilling to witness the rewards of years of dedication, passion, and hard work. Over the past 30 years, I’ve had the privilege of shaping people management across various organisations. For the past 13 years, I’m grateful to have served at MTN, seven of those as Chief Human Resources Officer,” she said.

She described the fellowship as a significant milestone in her professional journey. “To be recognised by Nigeria’s foremost human resource institute is truly an honour. It validates the journey I began many years ago and reinforces my passion for the profession. Today marks an important chapter in that journey,” she added.

Earlier, the President and Chairman of the Governing Council of CIPM, Ahmed Gobir, commended the 73 new fellows, describing them as “extraordinary professionals whose achievements and integrity have elevated the HR profession in Nigeria.” “Our Fellowship Award is not handed out lightly.

CIPM does not dash fellowships or sell them to the highest bidder. It is earned through hard work, professional excellence, and considerable impact. Every Fellow of this Institute has proven themselves worthy, not just through titles or tenure, but through valuable achievements and service to the profession,” Gobir stated.

He described the new Fellows as “stars that bring new light to our beautiful sky,” adding that their accomplishments continue to strengthen the institute’s mission to uphold professionalism and ethical standards in HR management. Currently serving as Chief Human Resources Officer at MTN Nigeria, Akinnukawe leads initiatives that shape the company’s people strategy, employee engagement, and leadership development.