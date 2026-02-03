CIPM Engages Corps Members On Talent Devt

The Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) in Kwara State has engaged corps members at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in the state on talent development as part of its youth engagement and talent development initiatives.

Speaking at the event, a Council Member of the institute and Chairman of the Young Professional Engagement Ad-hoc Committee, Engineer Sean Olabode Badiru, who led the team, said the visit was to sensitise corps members about CIPM as a professional body and viable talent pipeline, while also equipping them with essential skills needed to thrive in today’s workplace.

As part of the engagement, Engineer Badiru, accompanied by the Branch Chairman, Mrs. Azeezat Quadri Ibrahim, among other members, delivered a lecture, titled, “Essential People Management Skills”, where he shared practical insights on workplace behaviour, interpersonal effectiveness, teamwork, and leadership fundamentals.