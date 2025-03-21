CIOTA Inaugurates State Chapters To Enhance Transport Administration

Share

The Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIOTA) yesterday inaugurated the state chapters of the institute, describing the move as a beginning of a new era in the professionalisation of transport administration in Nigeria, as well as in strengthening CIOTA’s presence nationwide.

The Chairman of the Membership and Planning Committee, Prof Odewumi Samuel, a Professor of Transport Planning and Policy at Lagos State University (LASU), in his keynote address, stated that the historic inauguration marked a turning point in the growth and impact of the institute, as it would usher in a new era of leadership and collaboration at the state level in shaping the future of transport administration in the country.

Describing transport as the backbone of economic development, social integration, and national progress, Odewumi said the inauguration of state chapters of CIOTA is a significant step in deepening the professional reach, impact, and efficiency of transport administration in Nigeria.

The high point of the virtual inauguration, which was attended by the members of the Governing Council, National Executive Committee, and members of the institute, was the “virtual Inauguration of the newly appointed State Executives and State Coordinators of the chapters.

“Efficient transport systems facilitate commerce, ensure seamless mobility, and drive economic prosperity.

“As Nigeria continues to evolve due to urbanisation, technological advancements, and infrastructural growth, the role of professional transport administrators becomes more critical than ever,” he said.

“As the institute’s commitment to training and capacity development remains unwavering, he pointed out that the state chapters would serve as hubs for knowledge sharing, skills development, and professional networking to equip transport administrators with cutting-edge expertise and global best practices.”

