CIOTA Advocates Privatisation Of Nigerian Roads

The President of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIOTA), Dr. Segun Ochuko Obayendo, has called for the privatisation of road construction in Nigeria as a strategic solution to improve road maintenance and the development of new infrastructure across the country.

Speaking to journalists in Jos, Plateau State, ahead of the North Central Zonal Transport Conference tagged “Jos 2025” with the theme “Transforming Transport Infrastructure for Sustainable Development in Nigeria,” Dr. Obayendo stressed the urgent need for private sector participation to revitalise Nigeria’s decaying road network.

According to him, “The current condition of our roads is poor. Although the government is making efforts, the annual budgetary allocation is inadequate to meet the increasing demands for road construction and maintenance. As transport professionals, we are concerned about this situation.”

“If I had my way, I would privatise all the roads. We are pleased with the government’s initiative to concession 12 highways to private operators. For instance, the Abuja–Makurdi road is privately managed, and you rarely see potholes there. That is the model we need as a country to effectively maintain our roads.”

He, however, expressed concern over the prolonged construction of the Abuja–Lokoja road. “That road has been under construction for too long due to several reasons. As contractors complete one phase and move on to another, the previously finished sections begin to deteriorate. I believe the National Association of Transport Owners (NATO) should intervene in this matter,” he added.

Dr. Obayendo explained that, among other factors, the overloading of trucks significantly contributes to road damage. He urged NATO to ensure its drivers adhere to standard load regulations.

“The premature deterioration of roads is not entirely due to the materials used. When roads are abused, regardless of how well they are constructed, they will eventually fail. For example, some vehicles are designed to carry 20 litres of fuel, but drivers often modify them to carry 30 litres—similar with cement and other goods. These harmful practices must end if we want to preserve our road infrastructure.”

Addressing the issue of road accidents, Dr. Obayendo noted that most drivers in Nigeria are not adequately trained in both theory and practice. He emphasised that proper driver testing before license issuance could significantly reduce accident rates.

“Many drivers are not properly certified, which is why they cannot match their counterparts in other countries. This narrative must change. Prospective drivers should undergo both theoretical and practical assessments before their details are submitted for license issuance. If we implement this, we will make meaningful progress,” he said.

Looking ahead to the upcoming North Central Zonal Conference, being hosted in collaboration with the Plateau State Government, Dr. Obayendo said the event will bring together government officials, private sector stakeholders, development partners, academics, and innovators to deliberate on key issues affecting the country’s transportation sector.

Plateau State Commissioner for Transport, Hon. Davou Jatau Gyang, stated that the conference will gather leaders from all North Central states to brainstorm on lasting solutions to transportation challenges.

He highlighted recent achievements in Plateau State’s transport sector under Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, including the revival of rail services after two decades, the expansion of air travel with daily Jos–Lagos flights, and the introduction of the Metro Bus scheme, which has improved local commuting.

He also pointed to the development of coastal transport services, including deployments in the River Gibi area, as well as infrastructure investments that have enhanced trade and commercial activities across the state.

The conference will feature expert presentations, including a keynote address by Professor Ibrahim Choji, former Director at the Nigerian Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

Other speakers include Dr. Kayode Opeifa, Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation; Dr. Danjuma Ismaila, Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology; and several other renowned academics and transport professionals.

Key sub-themes will cover topics such as public-private partnerships, innovations in transport technology, financing transport infrastructure, sustainable transport in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), multi-modal connectivity, and transport infrastructure development in Plateau State.