August 11, 2025
CIoD Names DG

Chartered Institute of Directors (CIoD) Nigeria has appointed Dr Taiwo Nolas-Alausa as director general and chief executive officer. His appointment follows the completion of Mr Bamidele Alimi’s tenure on July 31, 2025, after serving two terms as DG/CEO.

In a statement by the institute, Nolas-Alausa would lead the institute’s strategic drive, focusing on corporate governance, leadership training, and stakeholder engagement. The President and Chairman of the Governing Council, Adetunji Oyebanji, said that the new DG/CEO’s background in human capital development and executive education would support the Institute’s mission to promote ethical leadership and boardroom excellence.

Before his appointment, Nolas-Alausa held senior roles in several organisations, including the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, ISON Experiences, and Globacom.

Also, he has designed and led training programmes for firms across West and Southern Africa, including MTN, Airtel, Union Bank and Multichoice. An academic and author, he holds a PhD in English and Comparative Literature from Babcock University, alongside other degrees from the University of Lagos and Lagos State University.

