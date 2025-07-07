CiOD Elects President

Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria (CIoD) has elected Mr Adetunji Oyebanji as its 19th president and chairman of governing council.

Also, Mrs Amina Oyebola and Alhaji Lamis Dikko were elected first and second vice presidents respectively.

The election was held during the institute’s 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM), following the successful completion of tenure by the institute’s 18th President, Alhaji Tijjani Borodo.

A statement by the institute noted that Oyebanji’s emergence as president would further elevate the CiOD’s influence in the corporate governance space and deepen its impact on ethical leadership development in the country and beyond, saying that beyond corporate leadership, he T he Association of Housing Corporations of Nigeria has appointed Chime Obiora as the chairman of its Board of Trustees.

In a statement by the association, he was appointed at the 112th council meeting of the association in Abuja to succeed the former Chairman, Gabriel Aduku, who passed away last year after a brief illness.

Chime brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight into the visionary mission of the association to drive affordable mass housing provision to all Nigerians.

Before his appointment, he has held numerous appointments in the built environment. The company said in a statement that the appointments were ratified by shareholders under the ordinary business section of the meeting agenda.

Also, in compliance with corporate governance standards, three shareholder representatives, Pastor Lanre Awobode, Mrs. Mary Shofolahan and Mrs. Elizabeth Gbegbaje were elected to the company’s statutory audit committee.

Two board representatives, Mr. Sunil Parthasarathy and Mrs. Kofo Akinkugbe were also nominated to serve on the committee for the 2025 financial year ending December 31. was a passionate community advocate and philanthropist.

He has over four decades of leadership experience in the oil and gas industry and has held senior executive roles at Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc and currently serves as managing director of 11plc.