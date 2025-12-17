Cinematographer, Erakhifu, Bags UACC Ambassadorial Award

A Director of Media at the United Apostolic Church of Christ (UACC) Paul Erakhifu, has been honored with Diamond Jubilee and Church Image Ambassadorial Award. The UACC, at the 60th Annual Convention held in Akure, Ondo State stated that Erakhifu received the award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the art and science of cinematography.

Presenting the award, the President and General Overseer of UACC, Rev. Dr. James Bayo Owoyemi, commended Erakhifu for his unwavering dedication in projecting the church’s image over the past two decades.

The Overseer said “You have volunteered your time and resources in projecting and positioning the church, enabling it to be recognized worldwide.” Paul Erakhifu is a public servant and a seasoned professional with extensive experience in cinematography, public relations, and media consulting.

He has participated in numerous local and international conferences and training programs across Nigeria, the USA, UK, Europe, Congo (Port-Noire), South Africa, and Japan.

He holds an M.Sc. in Mass Communication, PGD in Mass Communication, Master in International Relations and Strategic Studies (MIRSS), and a B.A. (Hons) in English Literature from Lagos State University (LASU).

He also holds certifications from the University of Arts, London, London Film Academy, London Academy, UK, Photo-Kina in Germany and the Texas School of Photography, USA.

Erakhifu is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), the Professional Photographers of America (PPA), and the Texas School of Professional Photography (TSPP). He is happily married with children.