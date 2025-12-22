CIML Inducts Govs Buni, Namadi, Others As Fellows

The Nigerian chapter of the Chartered Institute of Management and Leadership (CIML), USA, has inducted prominent Nigerians as fellows and honoured individuals, including the Pro-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Kwara State, Dr Abiodun Aluko, for their contribution to society.

Also honoured during the annual national conference of the institution was Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, who won the award in innovative governance, public sector reform, and inclusive development.

The CIML gave the University of Ilorin the award in academic leadership, innovation, and national impact, while Mangal Cement was honoured for industrial development, infrastructure leadership, and national economic value creation.

The cement factory was also celebrated as a strategic pillar of Nigeria’s industrial and infrastructure ecosystem, just as it was recognised for its sustained investment in local manufacturing capacity, job creation, supply-chain resilience, and private-sector-driven economic transformation, reinforcing national self-reliance and inclusive growth.

The high-profile event attracted governors, senior public officials, regulatory heads, academics, captains of industry, security leaders, corporate organisations, and revered traditional authorities honoured Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Olusola Odumosu

The Governor of Jigawa State, Malam Umar Namadi, was inducted as a fellow of the institution for excellence in resource governance, mining administration, and sustainable sector development.

The Pro-Chancellor of CIML, Dr Olu Aina, who welcomed the new inductees, described the institution as an international network committed to ethical governance, inclusive leadership, strategic management, and sustainable development.

Speaking on the theme of the conference titled “One Nigeria, Shared Vision: Transformational Leadership, Women Inclusion & National Cohesion for Sustainable Development.”

Aina said this year’s theme provided a compelling intellectual and moral framework for dialogue, advancing inclusive leadership, gender equity, strategic collaboration, and shared national responsibility as the cornerstones of sustainable development and long-term stability.