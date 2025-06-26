CIML Confers Leadership Fellowship On Aiyedatiwa

The Chartered Institute of Leadership (CIML), Kentucky, United States of America, will on Friday confer a Leadership Fellowship on the Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Director General of the institute, Dr. Yakubu Mohammed Baba, disclosed that the Environmental Council of the institute would be in Akure, the state capital, for a two-day national workshop on environmental sustainability.

Dr. Baba said the occasion would also be used to formally confer the fellowship on Governor Aiyedatiwa in recognition of his administration’s contributions to promoting a cleaner and more sustainable environment.

Speaking on the significance of the event, the programme consultant, Chief Charles Akinwon, noted that the governor would also be decorated as “the most impactful governor and leader in environmental initiatives and sustainability in Nigeria.”

“We chose to honour Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa because of his remarkable achievements in environmental sustainability. He is one of the few Nigerian governors who treat environmental issues with utmost seriousness, and this deserves recognition,” Akinwon said.

He explained that Aiyedatiwa has made notable strides in improving the state’s environmental landscape, particularly in the fight against plastic pollution. The governor, he noted, has prioritized the elimination of plastic waste through the implementation of the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) scheme, which mandates manufacturers to manage the recycling of their products.

On flood control efforts, Akinwon said the governor deployed amphibious excavators across the three senatorial districts to clear waterways and canals, thereby ensuring the free flow of water and safeguarding lives and property from flooding.

He also revealed that Governor Aiyedatiwa has directed the State Environmental Protection Agency (OSEPA) to intensify vegetation control and beautification projects across Akure and other major cities to prevent environmental degradation.

According to him, commissioners of environment from across the country, managing directors of waste management boards, and other stakeholders in the environmental sector are expected to attend the national event.