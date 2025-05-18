CIML Advocates Executive-Legislative Synergy 

Share

The Chartered Institute of Management and Leadership (CIML) has called for greater synergy between the executive and legislative arms of government to enhance national development and improve the welfare of citizens.

In line with this objective, the Nigerian chapter of the U.S.-based organization is set to host a one-day seminar for legislators across the three tiers of government.

The seminar, themed “Effective Synergy Between the Executive and Legislators as an Antidote and Catalyst for Achieving National Development Goals,” aims to foster productive collaboration between Nigeria’s executive and legislative branches. The event will bring together top policymakers, institutional leaders, and thought leaders to deliberate on actionable strategies for sustainable national growth.

According to Dr. Samuel Ojo, Country Director of CIML Nigeria, the seminar is designed to “strengthen executive-legislative synergy and celebrate individuals whose leadership has significantly contributed to nation-building.”

The seminar will be chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume. Other distinguished guests expected at the event include the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, and the Minister of Youth Development, Hon. Ayodele Olawande, among other prominent Nigerians.

In addition to the seminar, CIML will confer its prestigious fellowship and leadership awards on notable individuals who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to national development and exemplary service.

Among those to be honoured are Deputy Senate President Senator Barau Jibrin, Minister of Youth Development Ayodele Olawande, and several members of the House of Representatives. The event is scheduled to take place at the National Assembly Complex.

