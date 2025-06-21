CIMICO Lauds DSS For Nabbing Suspected Gunrunners, Kidnappers

Share

A Civil Society Organisation (CSO) Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMICO), has commended the Department of State Services (DSS) for arresting several suspected gunrunners, kidnappers, and for recovering several weapons in the process.

A statement by the group’s Coordinator, Adams Otakwu, said, “Recent sweeping operations by DSS operatives across the country have helped to stem the tide of criminality and averted what would have had disastrous consequences for Nigerians.”

“This week alone, DSS operatives in Gwagwalada, Abuja, arrested one Williams Bolaji with 60 rounds of 6.72mm live ammunition. Bolaji, who claimed to be an officer of one of the paramilitary agencies.

“We commend the DSS for using Bolaji to track and arrest another suspected gunrunner called Bello Mohammed,” the CSO remarked.

Also this week, DSS officers in Ebonyi State arrested one Iloke Uchenna with 350 rounds of 9mm live ammunition. The operatives also arrested four suspected telecommunication mast vandals, who were planning to destroy some masts in Abia and Akwa Ibom states.

Further applauding the DSS, Otakwu added that ‘such acts of sabotage should be greatly dealt with to serve as a deterrent to other miscreants’.

“Last Friday, along the Lafia-Doma road in Nasarawa State, DSS operatives arrested one Abdullahi Shehu, a suspected arms courier, with 1,009 rounds of live ammunition hidden in two bags of maize.

“In Oron, Akwa Ibom State, on June 5, DSS officers arrested four suspected members of a kidnap ring called Timico. Obed Samuel, Waribo Meshack, Simeon Blessing, and Subday Gick were said to be in Oron to kidnap.

The officers recovered two AK-47 rifles, six magazines, 152 live rounds of 7.62mm bullets, and a gold colour Toyota Camry,” noted the group.

“It is heartwarming that, from Gusau, Zamfara State, to Kaduna; and from Zuba, Niger State, to Eket, Akwa Ibom State, DSS operations have led to the arrest of several suspected kidnappers, gunrunners and other criminal elements.

“We may be left to imagine what would have become the lot of Nigerians had the tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition the DSS seized from these persons arrived in their intended destinations,” noted the CSO, even as it encouraged the secret police to “continue doing more to make Nigeria safer.”

