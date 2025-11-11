New Telegraph

November 11, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 11, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Money Line
  3. CIMA Unveils CGMA…

CIMA Unveils CGMA Business Leader Challenge

Sixty teams from 10 Nigerian universities have entered the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA)-organised CGMA Business Leader Challenge for 2025, according to a press release.

The statement said that the challenge is a fast-paced and vibrant regional business competition aimed at aspiring finance and business leaders by CIMA, the world’s leading and largest professional body of management accountants.

During the yearly competition, the third in the series, the participating teams will tackle real-world business challenges and present their solutions to a panel of Chartered Global Management Accountants (CGMA designation holders) and seasoned accounting, finance, and business professionals, a statement from the organisers disclosed.

The CGMA Business Leader Challenge offers young Nigerian talents a valuable platform to sharpen their business acumen, strengthen their leadership and decision-making capabilities, and enhance their critical thinking and creative problemsolving skills, while showcasing their potential as future finance and business leaders.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

NIBSS Announces Completion Of First Live Transaction On National Payment Stack
Read Next

Ecobank Nigeria Boosts Access To Digital Learning For Children With Disabilities