CIIN Launches Innovative E-Learning, E-Community Platform For Members

Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), the foremost Insurance Institute for insurance professionals, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative e-learning and e-community platform, designed exclusively for its members.

The CIIN in collaboration with RODUCATE launched this cutting-edge platform on the Roducate mobile application which provides a comprehensive online learning environment, where members can access a wide range of insurance-related courses, training programs, and professional development resources.

CIIN President/Chairman of Council, Mrs. Yetunde Ilori, FIIN, while bringing this innovative action into the limelight, noted that the Institute’s Secretariat in Lagos noted that the platform also features a dynamic e-community, where members can connect, share knowledge, and collaborate with peers from across the industry.

“We are thrilled to introduce this exciting new platform, which represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts implement the EPIC Agenda which aims at supporting the professional development and networking needs of our members.”

The Registrar/CEO of the Institute, Mrs. Abimbola Tiamiyu, added that the elearning and l-community platform is designed to provide a unique and engaging experience, where members can learn, grow, and connect with others who share their passion for the insurance industry.”

