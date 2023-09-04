CIIN charges stakeholders on eco-tech adoption

The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) has advised its members and other stakeholders in the insurance value chain to embrace disruptions in the business environment brought about by technological advancement. At its 2023 Council Retreat held in Lagos recently, the President/ Chairman of Council of CIIN, Mr. Edwin Igbiti, said, by embracing and leveraging technology in their operations, they stand to gain a competitive edge and position ourselves as pioneers in the industry. He emphasised the importance of adaptability in the ever-evolving business landscape, stressing the need for proactiveness to confront challenges in the business landscape as the world keeps changing at an unprecedented rate. According to him, “we must be prepared to meet these challenges.

It would make us agile, responsive, and open to new ways of thinking and doing business. To foster adaptability, we must encourage a culture of continuous learning and innovation. “We need to empower our employees to explore new ideas, take calculated risks, and embrace change. By fostering a culture that rewards experimentation and growth, we can ensure that our organisation remains at the forefront of innovation” With the theme, “Wellness code for National Leaders in the Technology Age,” he urged them to prioritise their well-being as they navigate the challenges of the technology age.

“Some of the wellness codes for leaders are: Embracing a Healthy Lifestyle, Prioritising Mental Health, Build Supportive Relationships, Promote Work-Life Integration, Continuous Learning and growth, Practice Ethical DecisionMaking and Seek balance in Technology use. By embracing these wellness codes, leaders can navigate the technology age while maintaining their well-being.