CIIN Charges Members To Adopt Insurtech Revolution

Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), the educational arm of the insurance industry has charged its members to adopt insurtech for a digitalized era. The President/Chairman of the Institute’s Council, Mrs. Yetunde Ilori, stated this during the Year 2025 Education Conference in Enugu.

She said: “The days of traditional insurance is over, we need to embrace insureTech to remain in business. Digital insurance is NIIRA 2025’s mission.” Ilori charged participants at the Conference to adopt AI in transacting insurance business and remain professional in their transactions.

She described insurance business as a business of trust, therefore, ethics is very important where practitioners must be diligent, professional and ethical in their daily practice.

While presenting his paper, Dr. Orlando Odejide, who was the main paper presenter, urged practitioners to educate themselves more on current digital trends so they can remain relevant.

He noted that AI had arrived and “we have to embrace it. ‘AI will do your job better than you and the will be asked to retire, AI will verify claims, process claims and even underwrite the business and you will be left with no role.”

Orlando submitted that practitioners should leverage insureTech for the revolution to happen, noting that NIIRA 2025 is a revolutionary tool for the insurance industry. Mr. Jackson Ikiebe, a discussant, advised colleagues to train themselves on how to be better with the technology, adding that AI would assist practitioners do their jobs seamlessly.

Other discussants were, Oluwatosin Adebayo-Yusuf, Kehinde Grillo and Ahmed Muritala. They all advised practitioners to embrace technology and be professional in discharging their duties. Mr. Julius Elusakin moderated the session.

Mrs. Ilori submitted that the Institute would commence ethical trainings for all members and also ensure new inductees are trained in ethics and professionalism before they are inducted.

The Registrar of the Institute, Mrs. Abimbola Tiamiyu, appreciated the government of Enugu State and the delegates for a successful conference, noting that the Institute would continue to embrace ethics and professionalism. She also described the Institute as a digital friendly one.