CIIN Boss Tasks Underwriters With Adherence To Excellence

The President/Chairman of Council, Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, Mrs. Yetunde Ilori, has called on industry practitioners to continually imbibe professionalism and excellence in the course of their operations.

Ilori, while admonishing the 2024 inductees of the Institute at the College of Insurance and Financial Management, reminded the operators that the insurance industry, a customer-centric space, played a pivotal role in ensuring the economic stability of any nation.

According to her, “it provides the safety net that individuals and businesses rely on, offering protection against unforeseen risks and empowering people to build their futures with confidence.

“This can only happen when we, as professionals, adhere to the highest standards of conduct and continuously strive for excellence.”

The event was the 19th induction ceremony of the 61st edition of the Institute’s examination.

Addressing the inductees, she said becoming an Associate, a Post Qualifier or a Fellow of the esteemed Institute was no small feat, stressing that it represented years of hard work, dedication and unwavering commitment to the principles of excellence, ethics and professionalism that are the cornerstone of our Industry.

“Today, as we induct 166 Associates and 18 Fellows into the ranks of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, we are not just honoring your academic and professional accomplishments; we are also recognising your potential to lead, innovate and contribute to the continued growth and development of the Nigerian Insurance sector.

“Your journey to this point has been marked by intense training, rigorous examinations and the application of knowledge in real-world situations and this induction ceremony is not the end of the road—it is the beginning of another era. An epoch where you are entrusted with upholding the integrity of our industry, advancing its values and contributing to its future success.

“While today is a day of celebration, it is also a reminder of the responsibility that comes with being a member of this prestigious Institute. As you join the ranks of Associates.

Post-Qualifiers in the Loss Adjusting Route and Fellows, you are expected to be ambassadors for the industry—advocates for its growth, its relevance and its ability to meet the needs of society.

“At an Institute, we are committed to fostering a professional environment that upholds the highest standards of education, professionalism and ethical conduct.

Our collective vision is to create an insurance sector that is not only resilient but also responsive to the ever-evolving needs of the Nigerian people.

“This vision is at the heart of our EPIC Agenda—Education, Professionalism, Institutional Recognition, and Capacity Building. These four pillars guide our initiatives and inform the work we do to elevate the standards of the industry.

“As you embark on your professional journeys, I urge you to reflect on the values that have brought you this far and continue to uphold them as you take on leadership roles.

Let these values be the foundation upon which you build your careers and the Insurance sector as a whole.

It is pertinent to appreciate the presence of our Guest Lecturer, Mr. Modupe Odunayo Bammeke, we are grateful for the honour.

“I want to extend my sincere gratitude to the family members, friends, mentors and colleagues who have supported our Inductees on their individual journeys.

Your unwavering support has played a pivotal role in their successes, and today’s achievement is as much yours as it is theirs.

“I would also like to thank our esteemed facilitators, examiners and all those who have contributed to ensuring that Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria remains a beacon of excellence and a model for professional development.

“Once again, congratulations to all our new Associates, Post-Qualifiers in the Loss Adjusting Route and Fellows. You are now part of an esteemed group of professionals who shape the future of our industry.

We look forward to seeing the great contributions you will make to the Insurance sector and to the Nigerian economy as a whole. “I have no doubt that, together, we will build an enviable future for the Nigerian Insurance industry.

