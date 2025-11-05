CIHAN Digital Trains 130 Lagos Students In AI

CIHAN Digital Academy has activated its “Free AI Education Impact Initiative Vision for African Teens,” an ambitious mission to equip 50,000 African teenagers with practical AI skills within one year.

According to the Founder and CEO of CIHAN Digital Academy. Dr Celestine Achi, the initiative was inspired by the continuous advancement of the world in technology. He stated that AI is the future and the younger generation must learn to use AI the right way. His initiative was also encouraged by the CBT Examination scheme mapped out by the Education board for the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination, SSCE.

The Inaugural “AI Education Empowerment Initiative” at Reagan Memorial sets the stage for an ambitious pan-African goal to build 50,000 AI Creators.

The mission, which fundamentally shifts teens from the role of technology consumer to technology creator, began with a powerful “AI Education Empowerment Initiative” on October 30, 2025.

CIHAN Digital Academy plans to scale the initiative over the next 12 months through strategic school partnerships, online engagement via the QuestAI Kids platform, and community-led workshops to reach its 50,000-teen goal by October 2026.

The event, which was hosted at the Reagan Memorial Baptist Girls’ Secondary School in Lagos, brought together over 130 SS3 students from five prestigious institutions: Reagan Memorial Baptist Girls’ Secondary School, Sabo-Yaba, CMS Grammar School, Bariga International School of Lagos, and Unilag. Baptist Girls’ Academy, Obanikororo, Baptist Academy, Obanikororo.

Powered by CIHAN’s free QuestAI Kids platform, the empowerment initiative provided hands-on training in core AI concepts and CBT readiness, setting the foundation for students to pursue globally recognised AI certifications and become certified prompt engineers.

“This initiative is our commitment to closing the digital divide and moving our youth from tech consumers to tech creators,” said Dr Celestine Achi, CEO of CIHAN Digital Academy.

“The 50,000-teen goal is ambitious, but seeing the talent at Reagan Memorial proves it is achievable. We commend their visionary leadership and hope other schools will join this movement.”

The event was notable for its student-led origins. The school’s ICT Prefect, Angel Achi, was a key visionary behind the collaboration.

“Standing here today, seeing this vision come to reality, is proof that when you have passion and persistence, dreams do take form,” said Angel Achi in her welcome remark.

“This vision began years ago as an idea for a platform where young minds could create. Today is a spark to ignite new leaders, new possibilities, and new ideas.”

The school’s administration echoed the commitment to future-focused education.

“This program is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation, collaboration, and excellence,” said Mrs Adeyinka R.O., Principal of Reagan Memorial Baptist Girls’ Secondary School.

“We are confident that this empowerment will be enriching, informative, and spark a lifelong journey of professional and personal growth for every student here.”

CIHAN Digital Academy is a leading provider of AI and digital skills education, committed to empowering the next generation of tech leaders in Africa. Through its AI Mastery Certification Programs and the free QuestAI Kids platform (questaikids.com), CIHAN aims to make cutting-edge education accessible to all, fostering a new generation of creators, innovators, and problem-solvers.