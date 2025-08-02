Cihan Digital Secures Cement’s Position As Africa’s Premier AI Education Hub

Cihan Digital Academy has announced a landmark achievement in its mission to pioneer artificial intelligence education in Africa.

The Academy achieved the landmark recognition after having secured two major international recognitions: a formal Institutional Affiliation with the University of Artificial Intelligence and Experiential Education LLC, Missouri, USA, and a comprehensive ISO CERTIFIED OICAP-QA Institutional Accreditation.

This dual validation solidifies Cihan Digital Academy’s standing as the continent’s leading, globally-certified institution for learners seeking to master the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The strategic partnership democratizes access to elite, competency-based education and positions the academy as the preferred AI Education Hub in Africa, delivering internationally recognised programs in artificial intelligence, data science, robotics, and digital marketing.

“This dual accreditation is a pivotal moment. It’s not just an institutional milestone; it’s a validation of our unwavering mission to cultivate world-class artificial intelligence talent in Africa,” stated Dr. Celestine Achi, a foremost AI Educator, Innovator, author of AI Powered PR, and developer of the AI Education Frameworks (TABS-D), the AI-PR Maturity Framework, and leading African AI solutions platforms like Quest AI Kids and Voxprinsight.

“We are no longer just participating in the Fourth Industrial Revolution; we are now certified to lead it. This solidifies our position as the premier institution where African minds can forge the future, equipped with globally-recognised credentials and the practical skills to drive innovation across the continent.”

In a formal statement from the Office of the Registrar for OICAP-QA and the University of Artificial Intelligence and Experiential Education LLC, the milestone was affirmed: “This milestone affirms Cihan Digital Academy’s commitment to global academic excellence, digital innovation, and quality assurance in education and training delivery.

The dual recognition from OICAP-QA and UAIEE, Missouri, USA, solidifies its international standing and strategic commitment to producing future-ready professionals in the digital and artificial intelligence economy.”

The affiliation with the University of Artificial Intelligence and Experiential Education LLC, a forward-thinking U.S. institution focused on experiential and work-based learning, provides a direct pathway for African learners to access programs crafted for the AI-driven global economy.

“Cihan Digital Academy shares our commitment to accessible, competency-based education that prepares learners for the real-world demands of the technology sector,” said a spokesperson for the University of Artificial Intelligence and Experiential Education LLC.

“They are the ideal partner to extend our innovative learning models into Africa, and we are confident that together we will empower a new generation of AI leaders.”

As an ISO-certified institution through OICAP-QA, this prestigious endorsement reflects Cihan Digital Academy’s unwavering commitment to driving impactful learning, practical skill development, and cutting-edge digital transformation across Africa and beyond.

Key highlights of the strategic partnership include: Globally Recognised Programs: Delivery of AI-powered undergraduate, graduate, and postgraduate programs, diplomas, and certifications with international academic recognition.

Flexible, Modern Delivery: A hybrid approach offering online, distance, and blended learning models to suit the needs of both professionals and full-time students.

Valuing Professional Experience: Robust pathways for Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL/APEL) and work-based learning, allowing professionals to convert their experience into formal qualifications.

Future-Focused Curriculum: Professional practice degrees and diplomas in high-growth fields including AI, Management, Education, and Innovation.

The collaboration supports Cihan’s mission to empower a new generation of digitally literate citizens, tech-savvy entrepreneurs, and AI leaders who will drive Africa’s transformation in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

About Cihan Digital Academy: Cihan Digital Academy is a leading educational institution in Africa dedicated to providing innovative and accessible programs in emerging technologies.

With a focus on artificial intelligence, data science, robotics, and digital innovation, the academy is committed to empowering the next generation of leaders and professionals with the 21st-century competencies required to thrive in the global digital economy.