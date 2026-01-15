CICAN Elects New Leadership, Taiwo Hassan Becomes Chairman

The Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CICAN) has elected a new executive council to steer the affairs of the association for the next three years.

In a closely contested election held at the NACCIMA House in Lagos on Thursday, Comrade Taiwo Hassan of New Telegraph emerged as Chairman, securing 25 votes to defeat Mrs. Rhoda Ogunseye of CrystalNews.com, who polled eight votes.

The results were announced by the association’s three-member electoral committee, chaired by Comrade Haruna Jimoh of MITV. Jimoh declared that Comrade Hassan had fulfilled all electoral requirements and was duly elected.

Other members of the newly elected executive include Vice Chairman Comrade Stanley Ihedigbo (Mirror Online Newspaper), Secretary General Comrade Olufemi Orioye (OGBC), Assistant Secretary Mrs. Funmi Adeoye (FRCN), Treasurer Mrs. Merit Ibe (The Sun Newspaper), and Financial Secretary Mr. Canice Opara (DispatchNewsOnline).

Comrade Haruna described the election as free and fair, commending members for their discipline and urging the new leadership to uphold their campaign promises while elevating the association’s profile.

In his acceptance speech, Comrade Taiwo Hassan thanked members for their support and pledged to lead with transparency, accountability, and fairness. He emphasized the executive’s commitment to enhancing members’ welfare through proactive policies, regular capacity-building initiatives, and stronger stakeholder engagement.

Comrade Hassan also reaffirmed CICAN’s role in contributing to Nigeria’s economic growth and aligning the country with the vision of achieving a $1 trillion economy.

The electoral committee also included Comrade Ayanfeoluwa Providence as Secretary and Comrade David Oladimeji of BusinessNews.com as a member.