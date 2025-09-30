CIBN Inaugurates State-Of-The-Art Bankers Hall At LASUSTECH

In a significant boost to academic–industry collaboration, the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has commissioned and handed over a state-of-the-art CIBN Bankers Hall to the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Ikorodu.

The newly built facility will serve as the dedicated home for the university’s Department of Banking and Finance, creating a bridge between academic learning and professional banking practice.

The commissioning ceremony, held on the university campus, attracted high-profile dignitaries from government, academia, and the financial sector, marking a major milestone in corporate social responsibility and educational development.

In his keynote address, the Vice-Chancellor of LASUSTECH, Professor Olumuyiwa Odusanya, described the project as a celebration of shared vision and values.

“Today is a day of celebration, a day of partnership, and a day of legacy. We are gathered here to commission a building that represents more than bricks and mortar, it represents vision, commitment, and shared values,” he said.

Professor Odusanya also announced a CIBN-approved linkage programme for LASUSTECH students, describing it as a breakthrough for the university’s Banking and Finance Department.

“Our students of Banking and Finance can now begin their professional training to become certified bankers and full members of the Institute,” he revealed.

“Even more exciting is that this linkage programme extends pathways to students in Accounting, Business Administration, Economics, and Marketing, giving them the opportunity to pursue professional banking qualifications. This demonstrates the full benefit of this partnership.”

The President of CIBN, Professor Pius Deji Olanrewaju, highlighted the speed of the project’s completion and its role in the institute’s national legacy agenda.

“Just a few months ago, we came for the turning of the sod, and today we return to commission the edifice. This hall will help key generations of students to learn and thrive,” he stated.

“This is the 13th of such legacy projects by the Institute, spanning all six geopolitical zones of the country. It’s our way of giving back, building the future through education.”

Representing the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a Fellow of the CIBN, the State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Hon. Tolani Sule Akibu, commended the Institute’s initiative, describing the facility as a critical investment in the future.

“This kind of collaboration is what we envision for the future of education in Lagos State. It reflects our shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and opportunity,” Akibu said.

He urged the university to leverage the facility to become a national reference point for academic relevance and excellence. “Let us continue to build and invest in the lives that will shape tomorrow,” he added.

Earlier, the Dean of the College of Applied Social Sciences, Professor Olumuyiwa Olamade, expressed profound gratitude to the CIBN, describing the new hall as a “lasting symbol in the history of education” and a transformative contribution to LASUSTECH’s academic landscape.

The event also featured goodwill messages from past CIBN presidents and other stakeholders, culminating in a tour of the facility.

The CIBN Bankers Hall now stands as a beacon of progress and a tangible testament to the power of strategic partnerships in shaping the future of education and professional development in Nigeria.