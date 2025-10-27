CIBN Inaugurates Lagos Chairman

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Lagos State branch, has inaugurated Akinwunmi Lawal as chairman.

Lawal, who emerged as the 18th chairman of the branch, was inaugurated alongside Dr Abosede Yinka-Ogundimi as first vice chairman; Oyelayo Adekanye, second vice-chairman; Damilola Owoeye, treasurer; Nze Robert Nnaji, secretary and Pascal Nsoromotu, auditor, among others, who will steer the branch’s affairs for the 2025–2027 term.

The ceremony took place during the institute’s 2025 yearly general meeting, where members reviewed the branch’s performance, noting that despite economic challenges and rising inflation, the Lagos Branch maintained steady membership growth and continued to strengthen its presence within the professional landscape.

Lawal described his appointment as a sacred responsibility, pledged to reposition the Lagos Branch for sustainable growth, inclusiveness, and professional excellence.