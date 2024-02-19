CIBN executives meet Senate, seek support for passage of Institute’s Act Amendment Bill

The Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, chaired by Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru (Lagos East), received the Executives of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) led by its President/ Chairman of Council, Dr. Ken Opara, at the Senate on Thursday. The body of professional bankers in Nigeria sought the support of the Nigerian Senate for passage of the amendment Act bill. According to them, the amendment became imperative in the light of current realities in the banking and finance landscape vis-a-vis the emerging innovations in the sector.

Abiru said: “As the umbrella professional body for bankers in Nigeria, we consider you partners in progress in the task of repositioning the country’s financial sector and achieving the eight-point agenda of the present administration which revolves around the welfare of the people.” He further noted that the courtesy visit was timely in view of the current economic challenges facing the nation. He said: “I wish to note that this visit by your Institute (as a matter of fact, our Institute since I am also a Fellow of the Institute) is very timely.”