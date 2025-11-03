CIBN Confers Fellowship On Keystone Bank CEO, Hassan Imam

Hassan Imam, the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Keystone Bank Limited, has been bestowed with the Fellowship of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

Imam was conferred with the highest honour for bankers during the Institute’s 2025 investiture ceremony held in Lagos on Saturday, with eminent personalities, top Government officials, captains of industry and members of the Institute in attendance.

He was honoured alongside 40 other distinguished figures in Nigeria’s financial sector and leading industry executives.

According to the CIBN, the honour recognises outstanding leadership, professional excellence, and remarkable contributions to the banking and financial services industry in Nigeria.

Speaking at the ceremony, the President/Chairman of the Council of the CIBN, Professor Pius Olanrewaju, commended Mr. Imam and other recipients for their visionary leadership and impact-driven approach to corporate governance, innovation and sustainable banking.

In a chat with journalists, Mr. Imam expressed his gratitude to the Governing Council and members of the Institute for the recognition.

“I am truly humbled to receive this prestigious title from the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria. It is a testament to the collective efforts of all the teams and individuals I have had the privilege of working with throughout my career.

“This Fellowship is not just a personal achievement but a reflection of the hard work, innovation, and resilience of the Keystone Bank family.

“It reinforces our belief that integrity, professionalism, and people-centred leadership remain at the core of sustainable progress,” he said.

Mr. Imam is a seasoned banking professional with a distinguished career spanning more than 30 years in various facets of banking. He has consistently leveraged his expertise to enhance market share across critical sectors.

Under his leadership, Keystone Bank has transformed into a forward-thinking institution, embracing digital transformation, customer-centric initiatives and impactful corporate social responsibility programmes that align with global best practices.

“The bank has also built a strong base in critical sectors of the nation’s economy, rising to the challenge of bridging financing gaps.

Imam holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Business School Netherlands (BSN), an MSc in Treasury Management from Bayero University, Kano, and an MSc in Banking and Finance from the same institution.

“He also earned a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree in Economics from Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

The conferment of the honorary fellowship further affirms his position as a respected thought leader and a key contributor to Nigeria’s economic development.