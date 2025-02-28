CIBN Begins Construction Of LASUSTECH 160 Seater Bankers Hall

Share

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) on Friday began construction of its 11th Legacy Project, a 160-seater facility, at the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Ikorodu.

The hybrid groundbreaking ceremony, held at the LASUSTECH Campus, was attended by students, bankers and members of the academia.

Pius Olanrewaju, President/Chairman of Council, CIBN, in his address, said that construction of the facility demonstrates a strong commitment to developing future banking professionals.

Olanrewaju said that the 11th Legacy Project, marked by a hybrid groundbreaking ceremony, signifies CIBN’s dedication to bridging the gap between academic theory and practical banking skills.

He said that the facility, to be formally known as “The CIBN Bankers Hall,” is for the training of aspiring bankers.

He said that 10 of the legacy projects had already been completed across the nation’s six geopolitical zones, adding that LASUSTECH was chosen as an addition after rigorous consideration.

According to him, the CIBN Bankers Hall is envisioned not merely as a building, but as a dynamic hub for learning, innovation and excellence for students and faculty.

He added that the groundbreaking demonstrated the institute’s commitment to nation-building and partnership with the academia to bridge the gap between theory and practice.

He added that the CIBN Linkage Programme was launched in 1998 and officially began on June 28, 2012, at LASUSTECH to promote professional teaching and learning and enrich the educational experience of students.

“The Linkage Programme has been instrumental in enhancing banking and finance education across Nigerian tertiary institutions.

“As a result of this initiative, 10 successful Legacy Projects have been implemented across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

Olanrewaju called for collaboration towards education and research funding to drive innovation, while explaining his administration’s “LEGACY Agenda” with a special focus on youth development.

He commended the Vice-Chancellor, Olumuyiwa Odusanya, the principal officers, and all faculty members for the transformation at LASUSTECH.

The vice-chancellor thanked the CIBN for its contribution, while urging other organisations to join in education funding, as the government could not shoulder the responsibility alone.

Odusanya said the project was at no cost to the university, except for the land it donated.

He added that the CIBN Hall project was timely, as it captured two of the six impact initiatives, which included infrastructure and town-and-gown relations.

“This great gift, which we receive with all joy, will be of immense benefit to faculty, students, and the entire university.

I thank the CIBN, and I request you please do more,” he said.

Past Presidents of CIBN in attendance, as well as LASUSTECH top officials, also shared insights on how the project would impact students and young bankers.

Miss Divine James, a 300-level student of the Department of Banking and Finance, who spoke on behalf of her colleagues, also thanked CIBN for the gift.

The university conferred an Award of Excellence on the CIBN President during the opening ceremony.

The CIBN President prayed for the success of the project, to be completed in three months.

He was also joined in the groundbreaking ceremony by the Vice-Chancellor, who also offered prayers.

