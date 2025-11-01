Ciara’s Love For Lagos’ Transformation

The 15th Lagos Fashion Week may have come and gone, but the impact created by Ciara Princess Wilson, Grammy-winning singer, popularly referred to as Ciara, will not be forgotten. Ciara dazzled, catching the vibe, drawing applause as she chants the slogan, Eko Oni Baje, (Lagos will not be ruined), and learning some Bata dance steps. During her visit to the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, top government officials as she spoke about the transformation of the state since her last visit, moving Sanwo-Olu to reply, “I think you’ve taken over the city. Definitely, in a real way. As you can see, this is a real home.

You have gone to places where the real heart of our city is, where the market is, where the children are, where the energy lives.” At the Nike Art Gallery, owned by international curator, Chief (Mrs.) Nike Okundaye adorned her Adire trademark.

Expressing her excitement over the visit, Ciara said: “I’m so happy to be here, I’m really excited. It’s not my first time in Lagos. I’ve been here a few times, so I know about Lagos. I love Lagos. But you know what? Lagos, from what I’ve seen, it’s like an evolution of Lagos. So, when I used to land, I would see all the dirty roads, now it’s pavement.” she said. She commended Chief (Mrs). Okundaye for her good job at the gallery, stating she was mesmerized by it all. “My heart is touched, filled with joy at the reception.” Turning to Okundaye, she said: “when I see you, I see so much; I see hope, I see love, I see inspiration. Thank you so much”