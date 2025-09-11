C&I Leasing Gets Nod For N30bn Capital Raise, Restructuring Moves

C&I Leasing Plc secured shareholder approval to raise up to N30 billion through equity and debt at its 34th Annual General Meeting on Sept. 8, as the company moves to refinance debt and fund expansion. The board received mandates to issue N15 billion in corporate bonds and raise another N15 billion in equity.

Shareholders also cleared a 10 kobo dividend for those on the register as of Aug. 5, 2025. The AGM backed the consolidation of the firm’s finance lease operations into C&I Finance Company Ltd and approved the purchase of a 71.15 per cent stake in Ghana’s Leasafric Logistics Ltd.

Directors were also authorized to close operations in the UAE-based Epic International FZE and redomicile to another jurisdiction. Resolutions passed included re-election of directors Sadiq Abubakar Adamu and Oluyemi Abaolu-Johnson, remuneration of N12 million for the chairman and N9 million for non-executive directors, and the adoption of a performancelinked management share incentive plan.

The moves signal a broader restructuring drive aimed at streamlining operations, unlocking new revenue streams, and strengthening the company’s capital structure.