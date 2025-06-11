Popular businessman, Olakunle Churchill has taken to his social media page to debunk rumors of an alleged marital crisis between him and his wife, Rosy Meurer.
New Telegraph gathered that rumors have been spreading round the internet of the couple having a marital rift.
Additionally, the wife had supposedly deleted all their photos together, fueling more speculation on their marriage crisis.
Reacting, Churchill took to his Instagram page to debunk rumors of the feud.
He noted that his wife and kids are currently in Paris enjoying their time together.
He wrote; “I hear say I dey trend, who cook am. My family dey Disney Paris dey enjoy summer life. Una go wait until menopause come. Mrh I see you,”
Reactions trailing this posts;
amelia_nneka09 said: “But your wife said she just got home and her mum stepped out with kids and she decided to dance for us 3 days ago.
And she even cooked sea food okro on her story today.
She cooks in Disney land and the mother lives there too ?”
medetta remarked: “This is not true, Rose like the gram she should have posted pics for us to see her”
helmaqueen1 commented: “You see this marriage and yul own na till death do us part wether e sweet or not… them go manage ”
edithsdeclutter remarked: “Una de always rush debunk gist
Las las the same gist go eventually come out and it’ll be true ”
See post below;