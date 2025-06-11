Reacting, Churchill took to his Instagram page to debunk rumors of the feud.

He noted that his wife and kids are currently in Paris enjoying their time together.

He wrote; “I hear say I dey trend, who cook am. My family dey Disney Paris dey enjoy summer life. Una go wait until menopause come. Mrh I see you,”

Reactions trailing this posts;

amelia_nneka09 said: “But your wife said she just got home and her mum stepped out with kids and she decided to dance for us 3 days ago.

And she even cooked sea food okro on her story today.

She cooks in Disney land and the mother lives there too ?”

medetta remarked: “This is not true, Rose like the gram she should have posted pics for us to see her”

helmaqueen1 commented: “You see this marriage and yul own na till death do us part wether e sweet or not… them go manage ”

edithsdeclutter remarked: “Una de always rush debunk gist

Las las the same gist go eventually come out and it’ll be true ”

