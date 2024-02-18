Churchill Olakunle Celebrates Son As He Turns 8

The estranged husband of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, Olakunle Churchill, has taken to his social media page to mark his son, King Andreh’s 8th birthday anniversary.

New Telegraph recalls that last year during their child’s seventh birthday, Churchill and Tonto Dikeh got into a serious argument over claims of Churchill being a deadbeat father.

Despite being remarried to his ex-wife’s colleague, Rosy Meurer, Churchill took to his Instagram page to share a birthday message to his son, expressing gratitude for having a kid of such calibre, who turned 8 on Saturday, February 17.

He wished for pleasure, laughter, and all the love in the world on his special day, expressing his love for him.