New Telegraph

February 18, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 18, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Churchill Olakunle Celebrates…

Churchill Olakunle Celebrates Son As He Turns 8

The estranged husband of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, Olakunle Churchill, has taken to his social media page to mark his son, King Andreh’s 8th birthday anniversary.

New Telegraph recalls that last year during their child’s seventh birthday, Churchill and Tonto Dikeh got into a serious argument over claims of  Churchill being a deadbeat father.

Despite being remarried to his ex-wife’s colleague, Rosy Meurer, Churchill took to his Instagram page to share a birthday message to his son, expressing gratitude for having a kid of such calibre, who turned 8 on Saturday, February 17.

READ ALSO:

He wished for pleasure, laughter, and all the love in the world on his special day, expressing his love for him.

He wrote; “Whenever I count my blessings, I count you, I am blessed to have you as my son. May this special day be filled with joy, laughter, and all the love in the world. I love you more than words can express.“God, I entrust my son into your loving hands, knowing that you are always with him, watching over him, and guiding him on his journey. “Happy birthday King Andre Oladunni Churchill”.
Tags:

Read Previous

Falana Sends Strong Message To Tinubu Over Fuel, Electricity Subsidy
Read Next

Mohbad’s Wife Pens Emotional Note In Memory Of His Demise