Churchill Breaks Silence Over Alleged Marriage Crisis

Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband and businessman, Olakunle Churchill has addressed the divorce rumours that surrounded his marriage to his second wife, actress Rosy Meurer recently.

It would be recalled that a popular vlogger, Gistlover had last week brought to the public knowledge the crisis rocking Churchill’s marriage with Rosy which he claimed is on the verge of divorce.

According to the faceless blogger, the crisis was a result of infidelity and domestic violence in a lengthy Instagram post.

Gistlover also revealed that Olakunle Churchill has allegedly been beating Rosy and hasn’t been sleeping at home. Despite all the compliments Rosy gives her husband online, she’s actually the breadwinner of the family.

The blog also implied that Churchill has a side chick and has been flaunting her in public, which is the main source of the couple’s conflict and has made Rosy a laughingstock.

Reacting to the allegation, Churchill who took to his Instagram page to address the divorce speculation wondered how people find it more entertaining to receive bad news than to receive good news.

He said that when people hear good news, they tend to keep quiet, but when they hear bad news, they spread it like wildfire.

Speaking further, he said that he has no control over what people think or how they perceive him, he has opted to put all of his energy into becoming the best version of himself and focusing on his journey.

The same people who disparaged him would praise him.

“When people hear good things about you, they stay silent. When they hear bad things about you, they spread it like wildfire. When they hear nothing about you, they make things up.

“However, it’s important to remember that you cannot control what others say or how they perceive you.

“Instead, focus on being the best version of yourself, and concentrate on the journey, the same mouth that bites you will celebrate you.”